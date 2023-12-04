News Central Television Appoints Kayode Anintemi MD /EiC

News Central television, in order to revolutionise the news reporting and delivery landscape in Nigeria and Africa, has appointed renowned media practitioner and ace broadcaster, Mr. Kayode Akintemi, as Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief.

With a rich and fulfilling relationship with the media industry that spans over 35 years and experiences with top news and media organisations in Nigeria and other parts of Africa, having held leadership roles in top-rated organisations, Akintemi is ready to navigate the media landscape and take News Central to unprecedented heights.

Kayode Akintemi has mentored a sizable number of young broadcasters within the African continent, especially in Nigeria and Ghana where he has worked extensively at executive management level.

Armed with a history of successes, Akintemi is poised to oversee the entire operations of the media outfit, work hand in hand with the top brass of the organisation to develop and churn out content aimed at aligning with his vision of enhanced news reportage, creating major footprints in the digital space and ultimately, cultivating a tradition of excellence among the team.

Mr Akintemi stated: “I am honoured to join the News Central Team, I look forward to working closely with our dedicated journalists and staff to deliver news and content that informs, engages, and empowers our audience. Together, we will continue to be a trusted source of information in this dynamic media landscape.”

As part of his acceptance speech, he proposed a strategy that aims to offer fresh, interesting, relatable, simple, and engaging content, aimed at putting the audience first to make informed choices and decisions.

In her determination to continually be a leading news provider, News Central, under Kayode Akintemi’s leadership reaffirms her commitment to delivering accurate, reliable, and impactful News while differentiating itself through investigative and developmental Journalism.