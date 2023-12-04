Osun set to host 15th BON Awards ceremony

It’s official! Organisers of the prestigious Best of Nollywood Awards have announced that the 2023 edition of the annual pan-Nigeria, travelling awards will hold in the ancient city of Osogbo, Osun State, come De­cember 22.

In addition, billed to serve as host for the event is versatile actor, Kunle Remi, while Media Maestro, Toun Cole, will man the red carpet.

Speaking on Osun State as host, founder of the awards, Seun Oloketuyi stated that the choice of Osun was a long time coming.

“Governor Ademola Adeleke is a big-time lover of the arts. Long before he became gover­nor, he identified greatly with the entertainment sector, and the moment we presented him with our wish, he accepted us wholeheartedly and even asked us to sound the gongs that Osun was going to host the biggest and best BON Awards ceremony the industry has ever seen.

“This is our 15th year as the longest running awards platform in the industry, and having Governor Adeleke on it with us is right on brand and the extra pizzaz that is needed,” he stated.

While commenting on the choice of Kunle Remi as the host for the year, Oloketuyi said, “15 is the unofficial entry into maturity.

At 15, we are en­tering our mature phase, and we want to identify with people who are still on fire for Nollywood.

Kunle Remi is the poster child for the new blood that has been injected into Nollywood in the last few years, and as an award that celebrates excellence, we identify with that. Who better to do it? Last year in Imo State, we had Lateef Adedimeji and Queen Nwokoye. We are not just interested in getting the rave of the moment, we are focused on people who can deliver value and that is what Kunle Remi represents.”

It would be remembered that in the recently-released nom­inee list, Shanty Town, Herds­men, and Underbelly dominated the line-up of films nominated in the 29 categories available on the awards platform.

Shanty Town, a 2023 Nigerian crime thriller created by Xavier Ighorodje, Chichi Nworah and produced by Chinenye Nworah, bagged 15 of the total 29 catego­ries of the BON Awards.

Also leading with 11 nomi­nations is Herdsmen produced by Chloe Coko and directed by Toka Mcbaror. The movie which was shot in Kaduna is based on mix fiction and first-hand expe­rience, takes a look at the herds­men-farmer crisis in Nigeria.

Nonetheless, Underbelly also takes the stage with 11 nominations. The movie is pro­duced by Tunde Aina. The mov­ie is a thrilling and suspenseful epic that explores the themes of love, betrayal, and survival in a harsh and unforgiving envi­ronment.

.