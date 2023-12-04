Police arrest three suspects over killing of Delta barber

The Public Relations Officer, Delta State Police Command, DSP Bright Edafe, has narrated how three murder suspects ended the life of a barber in Eku, Delta State.

In a post on Monday via his X handle, Edafe wrote, “Three young boys in Eku Delta State contracted a barber in Abraka for N15,000. The barber said he was too busy, so the boys asked for a refund.

“The barber refunded N5,000 promising to pay the balance the next day. The three boys later went to his shop, to make their dreads, a fight ensued between them and the barber, during which one of them used an iron mopping stick to hit the barber.

He was rushed to the hospital where he died while receiving treatment. The suspects are presently at State CID Asaba.

“Something that could have been avoided.”