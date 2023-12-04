Shettima Visits Elder Statesman, Okunnu, In Lagos

Vice President, Kashim Shettima visited an elder statesman Lateef Olufemi Okunnu at his Lagos residence on Sunday.

This was disclosed in photos shared on Shettima’s Facebook page on Monday, December 4.

The post read,”Yesterday, I visited an elder statesman, Lateef Olufemi Okunnu SAN CON., Federal Commissioner for Works and Housing 1967- 1974″.

Okunnu served as a Federal Commissioner for Works and Housing from 1967 to 1974, also leader of the Federal Government Delegation to the Organisation of African Unity Consultative Committee on Nigeria Peace Talks to end the Civil War in 1968 and in 1969.

He was appointed Leader of the Nigerian Delegation to the Organisation of African Unity Ministerial Conference.

In 1980, Okunnu was a member of the Nigerian Delegation to the General Assembly of the United Nations Organization and later appointed as pro-chancellor of the University of Agriculture, Makurdi in 1982.