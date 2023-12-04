Why Tinubu’s scheduled speech did not happen at Climate Submit

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, has explained why President Bola Tinubu skipped his speaking slot at the ongoing United Nations climate change conference in Dubai, the United Arab Emirate (UAE).

Nigeria’s President Tinubu was billed to speak at the World Climate Action Summit on Friday alongside other heads of state, but did not. This raised questions about the country’s position at the conference.

Nigeria is tired of official and fancy statements and is now more action-oriented, Mr Tiggar said, justifying why Mr Tinubu did not speak when he was scheduled to deliver a speech on Friday.

He said the government wanted a change of attitude towards the conference, away from colourful speeches which are repeated every year with very little progress made.

“The president was in the hall, he waited, he was going to give the speech, he listened and he decided, perhaps, that was not the time to give the speech. There were other engagements that he needed to be involved in that would be more productive,” Mr Tuggar told this newspaper, adding that it is not about just giving fancy speeches but actions.

Speaking on Nigeria’s engagement in the ongoing conference, Mr Tuggar said Nigeria is taking the lead in the behind-the-scenes negotiations.

He said this is to ensure that developed countries, who are responsible for most of the emissions causing global warming, compensate developing countries in terms of loss and damage.

He also noted that the ongoing climate change conversations tally with the Nigeria’s 4D foreign approach, including migration, and development, amongst others.

On the loss and damage fund which was operationalised on the first day of the conference and applauded by many, said Nigeria was suited to benefit from the fund.