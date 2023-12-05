94 buried, 66 mutilated, hospitalized over Army ‘wrong’ bombing

Army drone kills dozens of Maulud celebrants in Kaduna.

Over 90 villagers of Tudun Biri in Rigasa District of Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State were killed Sunday night when a drone of the Nigerian Army bombed a gathering of residents who were celebrating Maulud.

Residents said the incident, which occurred around 9pm on Sunday, also left over 60 people injured.

The military had since owned up to the bombing but failed to give more details, insisting that the statement issued by the Kaduna State government suffices for now.

Also, there were no official figures in respect to the number of people killed or those that sustained injuries as both the military high command and the Kaduna State government were silent on that.

Many of the injured, including women and children have been evacuated to Barau Dikko General Hospital in Kaduna for treatment.

Community and religious leaders described the incident as “harrowing, painful,” and frowned at repeated cases of military aircraft killing innocent people.

Survivors of the attack said about 93 bodies, some mutilated, were buried as of Monday evening.

Before the latest incident attributed to the Nigerian Army, there were 15 other air strikes on the civilian population by security operatives, especially by the Nigeria Air Force, between 2014 and 2023, that led to the death of dozens of people.

The aerial bombardments took place in Borno, Yobe, Niger, Zamfara, Katsina, Nasarawa and Kaduna states.

‘We packed corpses in bags’

Liman Tudun Biri, a community leader, said that mutilated bodies were concealed in bags and buried.

He narrated a heart-breaking incident where a man lost his entire family except an infant who miraculously survived the attack.

“We buried 93 people including women and children while mutilated bodies were concealed in bags and buried separately,” he said.

Earlier, a survivor, Bello Shehu Gara said before conveying the injured to the hospital in the morning, they had counted over 74 bodies while remains of others were being scouted.

“We evacuated 66 injured persons to Barau Dikko hospital,” he said.

Gara recalled the celebration turning tragic when a plane on surveillance dropped a bomb on them.

“We saw many people injured and calling for help. We decided to return to rescue them, but the plane dropped another bomb, killing many on the spot. The rest of us ran for our lives.”

He noted that the community had been organising Maulud in the area for many years.

Ibrahim Liman, another resident, said many villagers, especially women and children were fleeing the surrounding communities for fear of further attacks.

He said in the last 20 years, the community has celebrated Maulud and expressed disappointment that the Nigerian Army will mistake them for terrorists.

“People are angry, many people are leaving the community because there are fears that the attack was deliberate,” he said.

The incident is coming almost a year after a drone of the Nigerian Air Force killed about 38 Fulani herders in the Rukubi community of Doma Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

The herders were killed while returning from Makurdi, the Benue State capital, where they went to retrieve over 1,000 cows seized by the Benue Livestock Guards.

The Nigerian Air Force had denied responsibility in the attack but five months later claimed the herders were terrorists.

The Kaduna State government on Monday said the Nigerian Army had claimed responsibility for what it described as the “unfortunate incident.” The state’s overseeing Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan in a statement shortly after an emergency closed-door meeting with heads of security agencies, religious and community leaders said that the state government had received briefings on the incident.