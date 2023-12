The Yobe State First Lady, Gumsu Abacha, has announced her divorce from Governor Mai Mala Buni of the state.

Gumsu, who is the daughter of the former Nigerian military head of state, Late General Sani Abacha, made the disclosure when he responded to a comment on her tweet that she was single .

The daughter of the former military leader had shared her picture on the microblogging platform with the caption that she was emancipating and liberating , She tweeted, “Emancipation…Liberation.”