Kidnappers new trick exposed, 13-yr-old schoolgirl disappears in Lagos

Kidnapping for ransom is becoming something of a career for many bandits in our country today.

But the most dangerous dimension to the crime is that it is impacting negatively on the education of our children as the nation’s primary and secondary schools are increasingly under siege.

In Lagos State particularly, these criminal gangs now find it very easy to carry away innocent students after which they demand outrageous amounts of money before releasing them to their parents.

The family of a 13-year-old schoolgirl, Miracle Adereti, has called on the police to locate the whereabouts of their daughter who was kidnapped by an unknown gang in the Ikotun area of Lagos State.

Miracle was said to have been kidnapped while returning from school on Friday, December 1.

It was gathered that the kidnappers trailed her to school in the morning and waited till the closing period.

The gang, who parked a short distance away from the school premises, thereafter abducted Miracle while she and her sister were walking home.

While speaking on the development, the father, Segun Adereti, said he took the children to the bus stop where the school bus usually picks them up in the morning before heading to his place of work.

He said he received a distressed call in the afternoon about the abduction of his daughter.

Adereti, while speaking to journalists, said, “We woke up early to prepare the kids for school before dropping them at the bus stop. We had no inkling of such a wicked act by this gang, who falsely claimed that, as a politician, I have sufficient funds to secure my daughter’s release.”

Adereti, who works at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport and serves as an air traffic communicator with the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency, said the incident was reported at the nearest police station on the same day.

He said he received calls from the kidnappers who threatened him not to involve the police.

He said, “We’ve received threats warning us not to involve the police. But as a family, we are deeply distressed and have no choice but to seek help from law enforcement agencies. I implore the diligent officers of the Nigeria Police Force to take action to track down these culprits swiftly. Their threats indicate they’re seeking a ransom, putting our lives in peril.”

The distraught father also appealed to the police to help secure his residence in the meantime due to the threats.

Y

“The situation has traumatised my family. I earnestly appeal for immediate intervention to bring these criminals to justice and ensure our safety,” he added