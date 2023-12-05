Portable Insists he must Perform At Cele event, N5m done deal !

Street-hop singer, Habeeb Okikiola aka Portable, has stated that he must perform at the Celestial Church of God, Goshen Land Cathedral, in Lagos State, adding that he was paid N5 million for the performance.

The church was recently under fire for inviting Portable and Fuji singer, Pasuma, to its praise night scheduled to hold on December 15, 2023.

After public outrage, Celestial Church leader, Olatosho Oshoffa, in a Facebook post, announced that Portable and Pasuma would no longer be present at the occasion.

Reacting to this, Portable, in a viral video, stated that he must perform at the church, adding that he was paid N5 million for his performance.

Speaking in Yoruba, the singer said, “Celestial church we must do the show o, you have already paid me N5 million. Pasuma will perform, I will also perform and we must do it.

“The children of God are coming. Land of Goshen Cathedral please in God’s name, consider us as children of God. Don’t judge me by my appearance.”