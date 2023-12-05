Works Oldest living land animal is 191 years old

Meet Jonathan, the world’s oldest living land animal, and the oldest turtle ever recorded!

The world’s oldest living land animal, a tortoise named Jonathan, celebrated his 191st birthday on the island of St. Helena over the weekend — but experts say he might be much older.

According to Guinness World Records, Jonathan’s exact age is unknown, but he was already over 50 years of age when he was brought to the island in 1882, making him at least 191 years old, and most likely much older.

Jonathan is a Seychelles giant tortoise, a species with an average lifespan of about 150 years.