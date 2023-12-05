Wrong Bombing : pathetic sight of Survivors at Barau Dikko Hospital

At Barau Dikko Hospital in Kaduna many of the injured victims of the attack are being attended to by healthcare providers.

Some of the victims were seen on the floor at the emergency room.

Ashiru Ibrahim, who rushed two of his daughters to the hospital, said the airstrike had killed most of the villagers.

He said his sister Aisha, with two of her children and his uncle had been killed in the air strike.

“Luckily for me, I was inside the house when I heard the sound of the air strike. As I rushed out, I saw many dead bodies littered on the ground.

My sister Aisha and her two children died, my uncle too was killed on the spot.

“Two of my daughters, Firdausi and Sadiya, have been brought to the hospital for treatment,” he said.

Hauwa Ibrahim, another survivor, said they were gathered at the venue of the celebration when items fell from the sky, killing many and injuring others.

“We still don’t understand what happened. We only gathered at the venue when something fell on us, many died but me and my grandchildren were injured,” she said.

Another survivor said that they assisted over 48 injured victims to the hospital.

Meanwhile, community and religious leaders in Kaduna are demanding that the Nigerian government offer compensation and support to families of the deceased and those who suffered injury in the incident.

The District Head of Rigasa, Architect Aminu Idris expressed shock over the incident.

He said his people were in pain and also appealed to the government to reach out to the affected victims and offer them compensation.

The Kaduna State chapters of Jama’atul Nasril Islam and Fitiyanul Islam on Monday consoled the victims and the Kaduna State government over the incident.

The Kaduna State Chairman of JNI, Professor Muhammad Shafi’u Abdullahi, said, “Not less than 50 people were killed in that incident. It was really an unfortunate incident. At the meeting, we were able to advise the government, especially the military on their operations.

“It has been happening in some states so it shouldn’t be repeated state by state, if not, people may have different interpretations. Such operations should be thoroughly done. We advised the security agencies against reoccurrence,” he said.

Kaduna State Chairman of Fityanul Islam, Sheikh Rabiu Abdullahi described the incident as destined to happen and condoled the families of the deceased and injured.

“We also hope that the state government will foot the bills of the injured as promised,” he said.

He said “Fighter jets are owned by the government and the government claimed it was a mistake that happened. We agree that the victims were not the target but it happened. So we caution the government to always be careful each time they want to carry out such operations to avoid further recurrence.”