Details of how Nigerian husband strangled wife to death in UK

The family has revealed, in graphic details, how a former ophthalmic nurse at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Taiwo Owoeye was found dead in her home in Suffolk, United Kingdom.

And there are indications that Taiwo was allegedly strangled to death by her husband, David Abodunde on Tuesday, November 28.

It was gathered that the mother of three who was also a nurse in the UK had reported a case of an assault by her husband to the police on Monday, November 27.

The police, upon visiting their apartment the following day, found Taiwo lying on the floor of the living room motionless. Efforts to revive her, however, proved abortive as she was declared dead by the paramedics who arrived at the scene.

Taiwo’s husband who also was said to be inside the apartment with her was thereafter arrested on suspicion of her murder.

The couple got married in 2016. However, the late Taiwo relocated to the UK in 2022 and was later joined by her husband earlier this year.

The deceased’s brother, Alex Owoeye, who mourned her passing in a Facebook post claimed that David was declared the sole murderer after an investigation carried out by the police.

He wrote, “This is to officially announce the painful exit of my dear sister, Nurse Owoeye Taiwo Morenikeji, married to Abodunde David Olubunmi of Ipoti Ekiti.

According to the Suffolk Police in the UK and the available documents and records sent to us via mail and direct conversations from the UK Police, after thoroughly conducted investigations, despite being caught in the act, he (the husband) was declared the sole murderer of his wife (my sister).”

Owoeye noted that the three children of the couple were currently being taken care of by the UK social services.

He also urged his family members to keep calm while assuring them that justice would be served in due course.

Another relative, Opeyemi Owoeye, also wrote on her Facebook page, “She was killed by her own very husband (Abodunde Bunmi David), no peace for the wicked. Justice for Owoeye Taiwo.”

Reacting to the news of her death, another Facebook user, Olabanji Fabiyi, described it as heart-wrenching.

He wrote, “The recent tragic news of Taiwo Owoeye Abodunde murdered by her husband in Suffolk, United Kingdom, is profoundly heart-wrenching. Although myself and Taiwo were not that so close, her late dad and my late dad were childhood friends and her mum and mine are also good friends, all from Igogo Ekiti.

Considering her upbringing, it seems improbable that any provocation from Taiwo warranted such a brutal act as strangulation.

Also, the audio clip of what transpired between them prior to the untimely death is a pointer to the animalistic, barbaric and untrained husband she had.”