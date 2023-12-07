Ego bounces back after husband’s death August 2023 !

Nwakaego Ihenacho Ogbaro, known professionally as Ego.She was born in Imo state and hail from Imo state.

She’s a Nigerian singer and songwriter. Ego has recorded songs such as “Konko Below”, “Nothing for You” and “Never Far Away”.

She frequently went on world tour with Lagbaja. Ego left Africano to pursue a solo career in 2007. She later formed a band called Indigo. Since leaving Lagbaja’s band, she has collaborated with artistes like Sunny Nneji, Djinee, Tosin Martins, Ayanbirin and Blaise, among others.

She has also performed with Weird MC, Aṣa, Cobhams Asuquo and Yinka Davies. She released “I Believe”, the lead single from her debut studio album. She was signed as a Globacom ambassador in 2008.

She got married to her manager Victor Niyi Ogbaro in 2009. but they reported lived apart for a while.

Her husband, Victor Niyi Ogbaro

unfortunately passed on in America on August 30, 2023.