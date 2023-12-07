Fuji Star, Sefiu Alao Jets Out Of Nigeria, Again

For about the fifth time in the year 2023, Fuji music star, Alhaji (Dr.) Sefiu Alao Adekunle, Agbara Orin, has jetted out of Nigeria. And this time, he has headed for the United Kingdom for musical engagements.

Saheed Ojubanire,

Media Manager to Sefiu Alao said so in a media statement.

Baba Oko as Sefiu Alao is also popularly known, left the shores of Nigeria on Wednesday, 6th December, with his lead back-up singer, Alhaji Semiu Elemure also known as Elemudi, would be performing at a paid show in London, on Thursday, 7th December.

And on Friday, 8th December, he would be gracing the band stand at an elaborately planned 70th birthday celebration of UK top socialite cum showbiz promoter, Baba Ghaji, the brain behind Ghaj-Bash Promotions. He is said to be the best preferred artiste of the popular promoter who had been engaged in staging major shows in the UK for different Fuji artistes and non Fuji artistes over the years, for a very special occassion that the celebration of his 7th decade on the planet earth, is considered to be to him.

And after the birthday bash which promises to shake the city of London to its foundation on Friday, Sefiu Alao is expected to return to Nigeria to continue dealing with his tight musical schedule which would have him being on the stage, back to back, till the end of the year.

No doubt, 2023 has been a very busy year for the Fuji music star who has had a course to perform in Ghana, London, Dublin and Canada, at different times, earlier in the year. Not to talk of the countless shows he had performed at in Nigeria during the course of the year as well.

Interestingly, and from all indications, 2024 promises to be a busier year for the energetic performer, as he has shows being lined up for him from January to April, 2024, already. And he is more than willing to even accept much more shows for the available dates, further into the coming year.