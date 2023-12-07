Iyalode Of Yorubaland, Alaba Lawson For Burial On Friday

The late Iyalode of Yorubaland, Chief Mrs Alaba Lawson has released plans for her burial. Iyalode Lawson died on the 8th of October, 2023 aged 72.

According to reports, particularly from Evangelist Dr Ebenezer Obey (father of the late Iyalode’s last son), the deceased has opted for a solemn and befitting burial arrangement devoid of alcohol and musical entertainment.

Side activities by different bodies and organizations where the late Lawson played active roles during her lifetime have commenced since December 1st.

A Service of songs will hold on Thursday December 7, at Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta, while the funeral service will be held on Friday, December 8, at St. James African Church, Idi-Ape, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

https://www.younewsng.com/2023/11/29/alaba-lawsons-jehovahs-witness-background-reflects-in-burial-wishe

This will be followed by a private interment strictly for family members of the deceased.

The late Iyalode Lawson is survived by six sons, grandchildren and great grandchildren.