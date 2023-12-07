Home » Entertainment » Celebrity » Portable gets Kudos for giving Tiwa maximum Respect !

December 7, 2023

When Portable set eyes on Afrobeats Queen Tiwa Savage at the just ended London Fashion Award ,he quickly rushed and hugged her with respect and said ” Eh eh e no go spoil for u God mother, i don see my God mother ah God bless u mommy “.

With that type of respect Portable gave her publicly, Tiwa Savage will gladly recommend Portable if she see a gig somewhere .

Portable is a hustler who knows how collect money genuinely from people .

YOUNEWS understand that Tiwa is equally a very reputable lady.

S commenter said ” I gave her more respect as she literally knee and bend for him what a great woman of our time”

Though, Portable is a man with two double-edged swords. It can swing respect and also swing insults.

But really, the moral Lesson in it is that Respect for people can serve as a great ladder to success for you.

Respect everybody regardless their status in the society.

