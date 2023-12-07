Protesters at N/Assembly Over ‘Wrong’ Bombing of Kaduna Village

Protesters on Wednesday stormed the National Assembly premises in Abuja, over the killing of many innocent citizens by a military drone on Sunday.

The protesters, who besieged the National Assembly entrance gate for over two hours, demanded justice for victims of the bombing and asked the Minister of Defence, Abubakar Badaru, to either live up to his responsibility or throw in the towel.

Over 90 villagers of Tudun Biri in Rigasa District of Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State were killed when a drone of the Nigerian Army bombed a gathering of residents who were celebrating Maulud Sunday night.

Residents said the incident also left over 60 people injured. The military had since owned up to the bombing, but failed to give more details.

Addressing newsmen, leader of the protesters under the aegis of National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) North West Zone, and Arewa Youth Movement, Nasir Ishaku, demanded justice for the victims.

He said the killing of innocent Nigerians, especially, in the Northern part of the country “on a daily basis” was unacceptable and can’t be tolerated any more. Ishaku urged the National Assembly to probe into the Sunday killing in Kaduna and take decisive action to save the country.

He said, “For those who have eyes to see, let them see well, and those who have ears to hear, let them listen attentively. Nigeria is not well because Nigerians are being killed day by day.

“Security situation in the country keeps deteriorating since his (Badaru) inception as Minister of Defence. These two organisations have a moral obligation to express our grievances because Nigeria is in a shambles in terms of security of lives and property, most especially, in the Northern Nigeria.

“Nigeria keeps losing members of the armed forces which include the army, the air force, the navy and members of the Nigeria Police Force. Our university students are still in captivity and no one knows their whereabouts.

These are the clear indications that the minister is incompetent to handle that sensitive ministry. Therefore, he should wake up to his responsibilities or resign.”