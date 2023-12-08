Arewa lists Four Faults of Army in ‘wrong’ Kaduna Bombing

Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has rejected the response of the Defence Headquarters on the bombing of civilians.

And also faulted the statement issued by the Defence Headquarters, saying it left much to be desired in its choice of words and was even contemptuous.

“Indeed, ACF considers the Defence Headquarters’ response as prove positive that the disaster was a consequence of an inexcusable and incompetent failure of intelligence.

ACF draws particular attention to four specific issues in the Defence Headquarters’ reaction, as follows:

(i) that the military could deploy an Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) without proper ground assessment was a strategic error because it resulted in deaths and injuries to mostly children who were not even as little as carrying sticks and stones;

“(ii) the Defence Headquarters claimed a ‘threat’ was ‘eliminated’ but such threat was tragically a gathering of mostly children as obvious from video clips and photographs now trending on social media, of the before-and-after the Tudun Biri Massacre;

“(iii) the Defence Headquarters asserted that the community ought to have informed the military about its activities, an assertion tantamount to a classic blame-the-victim strategy and typical gaslighting of the victims of the incident.

“On the contrary, the usual practice is for communities to be informed about impending military operations.; and …

(iv) while it is entirely plausible that terrorists often disguise as civilians and entrench themselves in the civilian population, the Tudun Biri gathering was clearly that of innocent civilian citizens, and as obvious from photos of the before-and-after the incident.”