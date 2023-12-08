Man to die by hanging for killing friend over N100

A High Court sitting in Zamfara State has sentenced one Anas Dahiru to death by hanging for killing his friend over a one hundred naira dispute in the state.

Also, another person was sentenced to life in prison for attempted armed robbery in the state.

The High Court judge, Justice Muktar Yushau, while reading the judgement, said Ana’s Dahiru of Unguwar Dallatu Area of Gusau was accused of killing his friend Shamsu Ibrahim with a knife over a 100-naira dispute in 2017, which was a case of culpable homicide.

He said, having listened to both sides, that the accused person, Anas, was therefore sentenced to death by hanging, as enshrined in Section 221 of the panel code.

In a related development, the presiding judge also convicted Sadiqu Abubakar for attempted armed robbery in the Bungudu local government area of Zamfara State.

Sadiqu was convicted for attacking one businessman in Runji village of Bungudu local government, who gallantly arrested the amed rubber and handed him over to police.

Justice Mukhtar Yusha’u said, having heard from both parties involved in the case, he convicted Sadiqu Abubakar under Section 221 of the panel code and hereby sentenced him to life in prison.