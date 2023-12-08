PDP back out of Coalition With NNPP, SDP, Others

There is spanner in the wheel of the much expected mega Opposition Party in Nigeria.

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has backed out of the deal!

It has distanced itself from any coalition or alliance with other opposition political parties in the country.

Recall that the acting National Secretary of the party, Setonji Koshoedo had joined six other political parties including the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and the Social Democratic Party (SDP) at a meeting where the coalition tagged the Coalition of Concerned Political Parties (CCPP) was announced.

Speaking during the meeting, Koshoedo, who represented the acting PDP National chairman, Umar Damagum said,

“This coalition wants to offer strong opposition for the good of Nigeria. Our duty is to offer alternative solutions to government policies.”

Surprisingly, Debo Ologunagba, the National Publicity Secretary of the party said on Thursday that the party was not in any “alliance or coalition with any political party in the country.”

Ologunagba disclosed that the party was presently focused on its reconciliation process and how to organize its members to work together for the good of the country.

He also said the PDP is a party of due process; “we don’t take actions without following our laid-down guidelines, procedures, and processes.”

Recently, the former vice president and presidential candidate of the party in the 2023 general elections, Atiku Abubakar, had asked the opposition parties to come together to wrestle power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Atiku had warned against the likelihood of Nigeria slipping to a one-party state and asked the opposition to close ranks and work together.

It will be recalled that less than 48 hours ago a group of seven opposition political parties on Wednesday formed a new coalition in a bid to strengthen democracy in the country.

The movement tagged the Coalition of Concerned Political Parties was formed in Abuja at a meeting attended by leaders of the political parties at the National Secretariat of the Social Democratic Party.

The coalition comprised the Peoples Democratic Party, African Democratic Congress, Social Democratic Party, Peoples Allied Movement, New Nigeria Peoples Party, Young Progressives Party, and Zenith Labour Party.

The PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, while hosting a delegation of the Inter-party Advisory Council in November, expressed fears of the country falling into a one-state party, urging the opposition to see the need for unity.

The coalition while expressing worry about the level of instability the country is going through, urged the judicial system to save Nigeria’s democracy and rid itself of political and executive interference..

Speaking on the essence of the coalition, the National Chairman of the SDP, Shehu Gabam said, “We looked into the issue of the judiciary. The judiciary is the last hope of the common man if it still stands.

“We are worried about the level of instability the country is going through. If you look at recent developments in Zamfara, Nasarawa, Kano, and Plateau states, it is very clear that the judiciary must exercise extreme caution with some of its decisions.

“The judiciary should strengthen their conviction towards delivering judgments that can stand the test of time. They should not allow we politicians to infiltrate their rank, sanity, and capacity to deliver judgments that are internationally sound and can be recognised.”.

The SDP Chairman, however, said that the coalition is not for a merger or against the Inter-Party Advisory Council.

Also speaking at the meeting, the acting National Secretary of the PDP, Setonji Koshoedo, who represented the acting party’s national chairman, Umar Damagum, stated that the coalition will offer a strong opposition.

On his part, the national chairman of the ADC, Chief Ralph Nwosu, said the idea behind the coalition “is to strengthen our democracy. We have seen that people in government are trying to stiffen viable opposition.