Wrong Bombing: Army’s N10m donation to victims rejected…

Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has rejected the N10m donation to victims as grossly inadequate.

This was mentioned in

response of the Defence Headquarters on the bombing of civilians.

It also called for the redeployment of the General Officer Commanding, One Division of the Nigerian Army, Kaduna, “to allow for unfettered investigations”.

ACF, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Prof. T. A. Muhammad-Baba, said the N10 million donation announced by the Chief of Army Staff was “grossly inadequate”.

It said it was the Federal Government, not the Nigerian Army, which should take responsibility for full compensation for deaths and injuries to victims arising from the incident.

ACF urged the COAS, as a sign of good faith, to follow up with additional steps to ameliorate the pains and suffering of the community.

Also yesterday, former Senate President Ahmad Lawan, who currently chairs the Senate Committee on Defence, said the committee will begin an investigation into the incident.

He mourned the loss of innocent lives and sent condolences to the Kaduna State Government and the victims of the bombing.

He urged the Federal Government, through the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), to provide succor to those injured and incapacitated by the tragic incident.