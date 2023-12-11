18 die, 27 injured in Abuja-Kaduna road crash – FRSC

The Federal Road Safety Corps confirmed that 18 persons were killed in an Abuja-Kaduna road traffic crash that occurred on Sunday morning.

This was as the Corps Marshal, FRSC, Dauda Biu, ordered sector commanders to immediately set up a joint task force to conduct special patrol operations that would apprehend trailers and trucks carrying humans and animals.

The joint task force comprises of the Nigeria Police Force, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Nigerian Army, Vehicle Inspection Office and state governments.

In a statement signed by the FRSC spokesperson, Bisi Kazeem, the corps said the development followed after the death of 18 persons in a crash involving 65 persons which occurred about 05:20 am on Sunday along the Abuja-Kaduna Road.

No fewer than 27 persons sustained varying degrees of injuries in the road accident which occurred at the Audu Jhangon village along the expressway on Sunday.

The injured have been taken to the nearest hospital for treatment.

Kazeem stated, “The crash occurred when a DAF trailer with registration number KUJ 430XC loaded with goods and humans lost control and fell into a ditch.

“The latest incident is the sequel to an unfortunate auto crash that similarly claimed 18 lives in Niger State.

“Preliminary investigations into the two crashes and others revealed the following: the fatal crashes involved trailers carrying humans and animals, and the vehicles involved embarked on night journeys.”

Biu described the tragic incident as avoidable.

The Corps Marshal decried the nonchalant attitude of the drivers, noting that “the crashes could have been prevented if the drivers had taken adequate caution and obeyed simple traffic rules.”

The statement further added that “the Corps Marshal has directed sector commanders to immediately set up the joint task force that will impound and prosecute trailers and trucks carrying humans and animals.

“The Corps Marshal also directed that a mobile court should be set up for immediate prosecution of traffic offenders upon the immediate commencement of this operation.”