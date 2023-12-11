Home » Entertainment » Celebrity » 27 Rivers lawmakers loyal to Wike dump PDP for APC

27 Rivers lawmakers loyal to Wike dump PDP for APC

All the 27 Rivers state House of Assembly members loyal to the former state governor, Nyesom Wike, have officially dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The lawmakers on Monday, dumped the party to join the opposition All Progressive Congress (APC).

A member of the Assembly, Enemi George, as confirming that the 27 lawmakers were under the leadership of Martin Amaewhule.

He said the decision was taken during their sitting on Monday morning.

There are clear indications that their action may be linked to the lingering crisis between the state governor, Sim Funbara and his predecessor, Wike.

