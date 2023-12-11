Gani Adams’ picking 2nd wife raises questions

There are already talks on the street on Aare Ona Kakanfo, Gani Adams’ romantic, almost westernized undyingly love for his first wife.

He stood by her as best of friends, during their almost a decade years of childless marriage.

So, it was more of a surprise that the Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams, sprang another surprise on Saturday, December 9, 2023, when, for the second time, he picked another wife.

Though he has been married to Ayinba Moji for 20 years and they are blessed with kids, he gave marriage another shot when he privately married a former beauty queen, Joy.

The private wedding ceremony, which took place at the bride’s home, in Lagos, took many by surprise.

This is because his marriage to Ayinba Moji spelt love and both of them are regarded as best friends.

He proposed to her while she was at the Kwara State Polytechnic and nine years after their marriage, the couple had their babies.

As a show of support, families, friends and associates of Aare Adams attended the traditional wedding ceremony in Lagos and the monarch of Shasha kingdom, Oba Babatunde Ogunronbi, Ariwajoye, led the groom’s party.

Also present were the Parakoyi Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Professor Kolawole Raheem, who led other members of the Aare -In-Council such as Atoloye Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land, Chief Babajide Tanimowo, Barejiro Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Dauda Asikolaye, Asoju Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Chief Yinka Oguntimehin, Akinrogun Aare-Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Chief Kazeem Hamzat.