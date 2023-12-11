Gani Adams picks new wife 20yrs after ! Who’s she ?

The Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams, has tied the knot with an ex-beauty queen from Delta State, Joy Onojaife.

The latest Ayinba, Joy Adams, is a graduate of Physiology from Delta State University and she is currently studying for a Masters degree.

She was a former beauty queen in Delta State and has once held the prestigious titles of Miss Delta and the Most Beautiful Girl in Urhobo land in 2012. Apart from her quality educational career, the beauty queen is a lover of music. She loves music with passion, believing that music is the food of the soul.