Ivorian girlfriend debunks going for Guinean singer’s money, set to wed

December 11, 2023

Eudoxie Yao, the Ivorian girlfriend of Guinean singer, Grand P, has emphatically asserted that her love for her boyfriend is authentic and not motivated by financial gain or fame.

Despite the couple experiencing a temporary separation in 2021 due to alleged infidelity, they have since reconciled, and their relationship appears to be growing stronger.

During an interview in Ghana, Eudoxie Yao addressed speculations about her motives, affirming that her love for Grand P is sincere.

She disclosed that their relationship has faced challenges that ultimately strengthened their bond, emphasizing that her commitment is not driven by financial considerations.

Eudoxie Yao expressed that she has learned valuable lessons from Grand P throughout their relationship and clarified that her involvement with him is not for the sake of social media attention.

While revealing plans for their upcoming marriage, she chose to keep details about their intimate affairs private, referring to it as a secret.

