Lawyers drag Military, FG to Court over wrong bombing

A legal team is gathering momentum, gathering facts and consulting legal authorities in preparation for legal fireworks.

Specifically, these lawyers under the Concerned Northern Forum has vowed to institute legal action against the Federal Government.

Among other prayers of theirs at the Court is demands for the payment of adequate compensation for the victims of Tudun Biri bombed by the military airstrikes in Kaduna State.

Over 120 villagers were killed while celebrating Maulud last Sunday night.

Speaking on behalf of the lawyers forum, Barrister Nafi’u Abubakar, explained that the forum would ensure that the families that suffered irreparable loss as a result of this unfortunate incident get justice.

Nafi’u who spoke while addressing newsmen in Kaduna on Saturday urged the Federal Government to take immediate and decisive action to ensure a thorough and independent investigation into this incident.

“It is imperative that those responsible are held accountable for their actions, and measures are put in place to prevent any recurrence of such incidents in the future.

“We also urge the Nigerian Army to reevaluate its rules of engagement and training procedures to prevent the loss of innocent lives during military operations.

It is vital that the Nigerian Army, as a defender of the nation, exercises utmost caution to avoid any further instances of collateral damage and civilian casualties,” he said.

The forum with over 600 members extended their deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones during the tragic incident.

“We stand united with them in their grief and pledge our unwavering support in ensuring justice is served. The Concerned Northern Lawyers Forum will work tirelessly to pursue legal means to claim the compensation that is owed to the victims,” he said.