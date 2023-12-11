Mercy Aigbe reveals how she shares hubby with first wife

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, has reacted to allegations that she is monopolising the love of her husband, Kazim Adeoti.

She was accussed of charming and snatching him from the first wife.

Aigbe, whose next work: “Ada omo daddy,” will hit the movies on December 15, said.

she was not monopolising the love of Adeoti to the detriment of his first wife.

She said: “There’s so much love to go around.

“How can I take all the love?

“I can’t take all the love o.”

On the chemistry between her and Adeoti, she said: “I love my husband so very much.

“I don’t think any woman would have gone through what I went through if it wasn’t love.

“I didn’t have to.

“Of course, I am comfortable….

“I have kids.

“I mean I didn’t have to.

“It’s love that did that for me.

“I’m such a lover girl.

“I’m very emotional.

“I love love.”

The talented actress and director, who has been to hajj in Saudi Arabia with Adeoti, said of her switch of religion: “You made it sound like….

“No, I just decided on my own.”

On how her family took her change of religion, Aigbe told her interviewers: “Ha ha, I’m a 45-year-old woman now.

“Ha ha, I’m responsible for my actions and my decisions.”

When asked what led to the decision, she said: “The thing is when it comes to religion, I am a very liberal person.

“And then, yes I love my husband very much.

“My husband is very religious also.

“He’s someone I admire a lot.

“After COVID, I was almost struggling with going to church and all that….

“And the thing actually made our bond tighter and sweeter….”

Aigbe, also said she doesn’t like speaking on her crashed marriage because of the bitter memories it brings.