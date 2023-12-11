Patrick Doyle Re- Marries, It’s 3rd time !

Veteran Nigerian broadcaster, Patrick Doyle is set to remarry—this time—it’s his third attempt at marriage.

This is a new marriage after the one contracted with actress, Iretiola Olusola Doyle crashed.

The actor and his new wife shared their pre-wedding videos on social media days ago.

Patrick Doyle and Ireti separated in 2017 and in February 2023, Ireti broke the news of their divorce.

Meanwhile, Patrick and the new woman were engaged in August 2022.

She also shared a video of herself and Doyle in a loved-up embrace and wrote, “I said yes to the Loml on my birthday. Nothing beats having both celebrations on a unique date Thankful to God almighty for the successful event. Oluwaseun #Mrsdoyle”

Interestingly, the former wife of Patrick Doyle has since moved on too.

The 55-year-old movie star said she moved out of her husband’s house to her apartment at Anthony Village in Lagos.

“The truth of the matter is that I had no business being married at that time, talk less of going to the choice of who I got married to.

“When you’re an adult, it’s not a life and death situation…there are some situations that are way beyond your control. I can’t sacrifice my life on the altar of your imagination or your fantasy,” she said.