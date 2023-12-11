Popular NTA Broadcaster, Aisha Bello Is Dead

Popular Nigerian broadcaster, Aisha Bello Mustapha is dead. The heartbreaking news of the tragic death of the broadcaster who was popular for taking the major news on NTA has thrown Nigerians into mourning.

Nigerians woke up to the devastating news today, Monday, December 11, but the cause of her death was not made public.

She was said to have passed on on Sunday, December 10.

According to reports, a funeral prayer will be held for the late Aisha Bello at the central mosque in Abuja by 1 pm later today, Monday, December 11.

Bello also worked alongside another veteran colleague, Cyril Stober, who retired in 2019.

There are lots of complimentary things being said about her, as tributes pour in:

One of those that put NTA on the map. we watched her from Aisha Katung to Aisha Bello.

officiallyomolayo wrote: She truly was one of the best. Rest on legend’

grantongram wrote: She and Cyril use to run that show

archsealsresources wrote: I knew that woman, NTA nine o’clock news for night after papa ajasco or super story, she no dey miss an. My condolences to the family, she was really something

lavivavogue wrote: This woman was part of my childhood. May her soul rest in peace.

badboiigeezy wrote: Oh my! This woman was a LEGEND.