Popular photographer d!es in car crash !

Wildshot, a talented photographer from Port Harcourt, tragically passed away in a car accident on December 8th, 2023.

According to reports, he d!ed in a lone car accident in the Wimpe area of Obio-Akpor Local Government Area, Rivers State.

The photographer was said to have rammed into a building while trying to overtake a trailer at about 9pm on Friday.

The deceased who was an only child, was reportedly at a popular gymnastics centre in Port Harcourt when his mother in the Rumuola area called him to complain that some suspected cultists were shooting around her residence.

Late Wildshot was said to have abandoned his activities at the gym, hopped into his vehicle and rushed to the area in a bid to save his mother.

Eyewitnesses claim late Wildshot who was on speed, tried to overtake a trailer but lost control of his car, rammed into a building and sustained serious injuries. He was said to have been rushed to two different hospitals which rejected him. He was confirmed d£ad at the third hospital he was taken to.

Wildshot d!ed a day before his birthday.