Sosoliso Crash Survivor Pays Tribute to 60 schoolmates 18yrs ago

Survivor of the tragic Sosoliso plane crash 18 years ago and America’s Got Talent star, Kechi Okwuchi, has paid a tribute to the 60 schoolmates lost in the devastating incident.

On Sunday, Kechi asked the 60 angels to keep watching over her and one other who survived, as she made more memories for them.

Kechi wrote, “Dear 60 Angels, 18 years have passed since the Sosoliso plane crash that took your lives among other dear souls while sparing mine and 1 other.

“Another year, another new set of milestones. All for you. Please keep watching over me as I make even more memories for u.”

The America’s Got Talent star was a student of Loyola Jesuit College and was aboard the plane when it crashed in Port Harcourt International Airport on December 10, 2005, killing 106 people, including 60 schoolmates.