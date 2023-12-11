That Sosoliso Plane Crash Survivor inspires

After Horrific Plane Crash Survival, Nigerian born KECHI OKWUCHI has obtained a Master of Business Administration Degree in Economics with Distinction from University of St. Thomas

Earlier she had bachelor’s degree from same Varsity with a First Class Degree in Economics, got invited into six honour societies, including the International Economics Honour Society

*Became finalist on the premiere season of America’s Got Talent: The Champions through Simon Cowell’s golden buzzer

*She is a Singer, Songwriter, Business Consultant; Inspirational Speaker, Social Impact Advocate and Published Author of the famous sold-out book ‘More Than My Scars’

*“I don’t hide behind anything. I don’t hide how I am, how I look at the world. I want people to feel like they can be their genuine selves in any given situation because that’s the way that they’re supposed to be. That’s the way to be really happy in this world. I am proud of my Nigerian heritage”