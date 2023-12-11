Home » Entertainment » Celebrity » Victor Osimhen named African Footballer of the Year

Victor Osimhen named African Footballer of the Year

African Footballer of the Year 2023 has emerged
Victor Osimhen of Nigeria won the diadem.

Chiamaka Nnadozie wins Goalkeeper of the Year award ( Women ).

And Assisat Oshoala won the female footballer of the year.

Nigeria’s international, Victor Osimhen defeated Mohamed Salah and Achraf Hakimi to win the covetious price.

This is the six time Asisat Oshoala would be named the African Player of the year in Women’s football.

President, Confederation of African Football, Patrice Motsepe announced Osimhen and Asisat winners of the awards in the men and women category.

Chiamaka Nnadozie, Nigeria’s goalkeeper scooped the African goalkeeper award in the women’s category, capping a wonderful performance for Nigeria.

