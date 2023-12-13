500-level student dies, three injured in OAU Okada accidents

A final year student in the Department of Agric/Economics at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, Chisom Nwankwo, on Tuesday, lost her life in an accident that occurred on the campus of the institution.

Chisom was said to be riding on a commercial motorcycle along Road 1 on the campus of the university when the accident happened.

Sources on campus said immediately after the accident occurred, Chisom and the motorcyclist that conveyed her were rushed to the health centre of the university, from where they were moved to the OAU Teaching Hospital, where the student was declared dead.

Before the accident that claimed Chisom’s life happened, a motorcyclist and another student of the university, Deborah Okunola, had been injured in an accident.

While they were being attended to, a motorcyclist conveying Chisom, upon arriving at the scene, got carried away and lost control, after a bus coming behind hit it.

OAU spokesperson, Abiodun Olanrewaju, while commenting on the development in an interview , said, “Around 11 am, along Road 1, an accident involving two okada and two vehicles occurred.

“One particular Okada rider was trying to overtake a red-colour Toyota Corolla car.

Unfortunately, the side mirror of the car hit the motorcycle and the rider fell with the passenger.

“The passenger is a Part 2 student of Psychology in our school by the name, Deborah Okunola.

As those ones were trying to attend to themselves, one Chika Nwakore was carrying a Part Five female student of the Department of Agric Economics by the name, Chisom Nwankwo, who arrived at the scene.

“The motorcyclist carrying Chisom was distracted by the first accident and he lost concentration.

A bus that was coming behind hit the bike. The rider and the passenger fell.

What we were told was that Chisom and the okada man were injured and taken to our health centre where they were referred to the OAU Teaching Hospital Complex but unfortunately, Chisom was later declared dead.

“The body is in the anatomy section on the campus. The university authorities have informed the police and are taking necessary action.

The vice-chancellor is not happy with the situation and the management frowned on this carelessness on our roads. We sympathised with the parents of the deceased and we pray that God Almighty will give them the fortitude to bear the terrible loss. We are not happy to lose any of our students.”