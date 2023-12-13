Court bars pro-Wike Speaker of 27 PDP defectors to APC

A Rivers State High Court in Port Harcourt has ordered the factional Speaker of the state House of Assembly to stay away from the Assembly Complex.

Martin Amaewhule, who is loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike has been barred from going into the state assembly complex until the burnt chamber is fully renovated by the state government.

It also, on Tuesday, ordered the factional Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Edison Ehie, to preside over the activities of the legislative arm of the state pending the determination of a motion before it.

Justice M.W Danagogo, gave this order, in an Experte Motion, Suit No. PHC/3030/CS/2023, in which Rivers State House of Assembly was the 1st claimant and Edison Ehie, 2nd claimant, while Martin Amaewhule was 1st defendant Deputy Speaker, Dumle Maol, was the 2nd defendant.

A total of 27 members of the Rivers State House of Assembly elected under the Peoples’ Democratic Party, on Monday, defected to the All Progressives Congress and threatened to reject the request of the state governor for approval.

The factional Speaker of the House, Martin Amaewhule,was among those who defected.

In Tuesday’s process, which was prepared by D.I Iboroma, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, and others, Edison wants the court to order Amaewhule and others to stop going into the state assembly complex until the burnt chamber is fully renovated by the government.

Edison also wants the court to order that he lawfully take over the speakership of the state assembly until the matter is dispensed, praying that Amaewhule should be stopped from conducting himself as the Speaker of the House.

The court in an Interim Order granted the requests of the applicant, urging Amaewhule and others to stop using the assembly premises following the directive of the Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, that the facility was under renovation.

The order threatened that the 2nd Claimant, Edison would pay the sum of N50,000,000.00 as damages if the application before the court turns out to be frivolous.

It, however, ordered the claimants to serve the Interim Order, the Motion on Notice already filed, the Originating Process and other processes in the suit on the defendants on or before December 13, 2023.

The court granted leave to the claimants to serve all the processes by substituted means by publication in two national newspapers or by posting at a conspicuous part of the last known address of the defendants and adjourned December 21 for motion on notice

The court, however, entered the following orders: “An Order of Interim Injunction restraining the defendants and the 2nd claimant/applicant either acting by themselves or through their agents, servants, privies, assigns or any person(s) acting in whatsoever manner and howsoever called or described, from further use of armed thugs accompanied by police personnel in riot gear to gain access to the Rivers State House of Assembly complex at Moscow Road, Port Harcourt, Rivers State which was burnt, destroyed, damaged and rendered uninhabitable as a result of the fire that engulfed the Assembly Complex on the October 2, 2023, contrary to the order of the executive Governor of Rivers State relocating the sitting of the 1st claimant to a secure and more conducive venue to ensure that the activities and meetings of the House are not disrupted during the period of the renovation of the burnt building, pending the determination of the motion on notice already filed.

“An Order of Interim Injunction restraining the defendants whether by themselves, their agents, servants, privies and representatives in whatsoever and howsoever manner from preventing, disrupting and interfering with the smooth and regular operation, management and administration of the 1st claimant/applicant pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice already filed in this suit.

“An Order of Interim Injunction restraining the defendants whether by themselves, their agents, servants, privies and representatives in whatsoever and howsoever manner from preventing, disrupting and interfering with the exercise of the 2nd claimant/applicant’s statutory legislative duties of summoning and holding meetings, proceedings, issuing notices, passing resolutions, bills and performing other legislative functions of the 1st claimant/applicant pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice already filed in this suit.”