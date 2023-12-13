Lagos celebrates zero bank robbery in four years

Lagos State has had no record of bank robbery in the last four years, records released by the Security Trust Fund (LSSTF) indicated yesterday.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday said this was made possible due to the continuous improvement and review of the state’s security architecture, as well as the consistent surveillance to nip organised crimes in the bud.

The governor spoke at the 17th Town Hall on security, organised by the LSSTF, where stakeholders in the security circle, citizens and private sector donors met to evaluate issues relating to safety in Lagos between October 2022 and September 2023.

There were, however, 189 cases of home robberies, 172 of which were foiled by security operatives, and 257 suspects arrested.

The governor praised the police and sister agencies for their collaborative efforts towards combating crime in the city, saying the state has built a stabilised security landscape compared to other parts of the country.

He, however, said more challenges lie ahead to overcome.

According to the governor, the government, through the LSSTF, had consistently funded security operations to ensure quick response to threats and crimes.

The government also provided operational vehicles and equipment to enhance the capacity of operatives, he noted.