Lagos gets new police commissioner

The Lagos State Police Command has a new Commissioner of Police.

The new Commissioner of Police is Fayoade Adegoke Mustapha.

He replaces Idowu Owohunwa, who was recently promoted to the rank of the Assistant Inspector-General of Police.

Fayoade’s posting was contained in a police wireless message on Tuesday.

It was signed by the Nigeria Police Force Secretary, on behalf of the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun.

The posting is with immediate effect, the signal emphasised.

The Lagos State Police spokesman, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the deployment of Fayoade to Lagos command.

Hundeyin said the new CP “is likely to resume any moment from Wednesday.