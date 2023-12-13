Man, lover killed by generator fumes in Delta

A young man and his girlfriend have died after having reportedly inhaled fumes from a generator locked inside their apartment overnight in Ugborikoko community, Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State.

Sourced said the man had on Sunday, December 19th celebrated his girlfriend’s birthday party together with the lover, at a nightclub.

It was gathered that on leaving the party, the duo left the club and went to the lady’s shop, and put on the generator inside before sleeping off, and they died before daybreak.

The lifeless bodies of the two lovebirds were reportedly recovered in the room by neighbours in the early hours of Monday.

The Police Public Relations Officer for Delta State Command, DSP Bright Edafe, confirmed the gory incident during a telephone chat with journalists on Tuesday morning.

Sympathisers have been condemning the deceased “for causing their families pain this yuletide” while some others believed that “it could be an act of evil manipulations by their enemies.”