PDP NWC meets today over 27 defectors in Rivers

There are strong indications that the National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party had scheduled to hold an emergency meeting today (Wednesday)

Main agenda is reviewing the defection of its 27 members in the Rivers State House of Assembly who defected to the All Progressives Congress.

PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, who disclosed this,..he insisted that the 27 constituencies’ votes belonged to the PDP and not to the lawmaker that defected.

On whether the PDP had written to the Independent National Electoral Commission, Ologunagba said, “All that is in the pipeline.

The NWC will hold an emergency meeting on Wednesday in Abuja to review the Rivers State issue.

“We will discuss, review the issue, and take immediate action. Rivers is a PDP state and we will not fold our hands. We will not allow this to stand.

“The seats of the respective 27 lawmakers are now vacant by virtue of the provision of Section 109 (1) (g) of the 1999 Constitution as amended. The Supreme Court in the past ruled that the votes belong to the party. So, the 27 constituencies’ votes belong to the PDP.

“After the NWC meeting on Wednesday, Nigerians will hear from us. Our actions will be in line with the Nigeria constitution and that of the party.”

Ologunagba said the party would take appropriate action to reclaim its mandate, adding that the High Court’s confirmation of Governor Siminalay Fubara’s loyalist, Edison Ehie, as the authentic Speaker of the State House of Assembly was a welcome development.

He said “That is a welcome development. On our part, we shall take actions that are in line with Nigeria’s laws.”