Rivers : APC kicks as Court Okayed 4 lawmakers against 27 defectors

The Caretaker Chairman of the All Progressive Congress in Rivers State, Chief Tony Okocha, rejected the judgement of the High Court, saying it as procured

Okocha said the APC would ask the National Judicial Commission to sanction Justice Danagogo.

He stated, “We wish to intimate Nigerians of the resurfacing of procured judgement in Rivers State. Today Rivers State people woke up to hear that one Justice Danagogo of the Rivers State high court granted with impunity an experte order to one Edision Ehie, recognising him as Speaker of Rivers State House of Assembly.

“Recall that the same Edision had approached a Federal High Court in Rivers State seeking to be declared as the Speaker of Rivers State House of Assembly in the case (and) argument has been taken and judgement reserved for January 2024.

“Surprisingly today on the same subject matter Justice Danagogo granted an experte order purporting to recognise this Edision as Speaker of the State House of Assembly.

This is a fragrant abuse of court processes. It is an aberration for the judiciary to interfere in the law making process. As far as we are concerned it does not exist.

“The judge claimed that the case was filed by Edision on October 30, 2023 and assigned to him on November 1, 2023. For all this length of time if the subject matter required urgency, why did the judge wait till today December 12, 2023 to grant an expert.

“It is in the public glare that on Monday 27 members of the Rivers State House of Assembly who were elected under the PDP platform crossed over to the APC, citing irreconcilable crisis in the PDP, a move supported by section 109, 1 sub-G of the Constitution of Nigeria.”

Continuing, he said, “The defectors were received by APC Rivers yesterday. It is because of the palpable fear of that defection that brought about the procured order by Justice Danagogo.

The Judge has contravene the NJC order on frivolous experte orders and has sanctioned judges that defile the orders.

“The reason for the judgement is to allow the governor to present the budget to the Assembly. We in APC will not seat and watch judges issue experte orders in flagrant disobedience of NJC orders. We are in clear knowledge that the reason for this affront is to allow the governor to present the 2023 budget to the Assembly.

“Alas, can four members of the Rivers State House of Assembly sit in leadership over a 31-member House with the other 27 members who have defected to the APC?

“We use this medium to send notice in advance to the learned Judge that the APC Rivers will not sit and watch the procured exparte order made in clear violation of known trite principles of law and flagrant disobedience to the NJC.”

The party said it would be “left with no option than to petition Justice Danagogo to the NJC if the judge does not reverse himself immediately.”

“Finally, it is our counsel to the governor of Rivers State that he should refrain from any action that may escalate the political crisis orchestrated by his party, the PDP in Rivers State.

“We as a party, APC, with an overwhelming majority in the house will not tolerate intimidation, harassment and threatening of our members whatsoever and however guise. We will not comply with the order because you cannot place something on nothing. We will not allow illegality to stand. It is procured and we will not allow it to happen.”

the acting spokesperson for Rivers State APC committee, Chibuike Ikenga, said the party was shocked to hear that the case, which was earlier scheduled for January, was clandestinely held to impose Ehie on the lawmakers.

He said, “This is miscarriage of justice and it will bring the judiciary into disrepute. That is not nice because the judiciary, which ought to be the last hope of the common man, is gradually becoming a political tool in the hands of the rich and the connected.

“The judgment for that same matter which Justice M. W. Danagogo gave an ex parte order today, was fixed for January.

So it is surprising for us to hear that he has heard the matter today on exparte that made him the Speaker and ordered that no one should disrupt their activities.

“The justice in question, Justice Danagogo has a younger brother from the same parent, who is a secretary to the Government of Rivers State. So you can understand the connection between this judgment and his political interest.”