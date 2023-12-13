Why INEC yet to declare Rivers’ 27 lawmakers seats vacant

The Independent National Electoral Commission said it was waiting for the Rivers State Assembly Speaker to declare vacant the seats of the People Democratic Party lawmakers who decamped to the All Progressives Congress on Monday.

The national leadership of the PDP had said it would write to INEC to demand fresh elections to replace the 27 lawmakers.

The seats of the respective 27 lawmakers are now vacant by virtue of the provision of Section 109 (1) (g) of the 1999 Constitution as amended. The Supreme Court in the past ruled that the votes belong to the party. So, the 27 constituencies’ votes belong to the PDP.

Responding to this, the Chief Press Secretary to the INEC Chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi, on Tuesday said, “The procedure is for the presiding officer (Speaker) of the State Assembly to declare the vacancies and write officially to INEC about it. It is after such communication that INEC can act.”