26th MOBO Awards: Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid, Others Shortlisted

Nigerian superstars, Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid and five other Nigerian artistes have been nominated for the forthcoming MOBO Awards, an annual celebration recognising excellence in “music of black origin” in the UK.

MOBO made this known in a statement shared on its X account on Thursday.

The announcement also revealed that Adekunle Gold, Asake, Ayra Starr, Burna Boy, Davido, Rema, and Wizkid are all contenders in the Best African Music Act category.

Additionally, Nigerian gospel singer, Samuel Onwubiko, aka Limoblaze, was also nominated for the Best Gospel Act category.

In the previous year, nine Nigerian artists received nominations for African Act of the Year, including Burna Boy, Adekunle Gold, Tems, Asake, Rema, Oxlade, Omah Lay, and Fireboy DML.

The 26th edition of the awards is scheduled to take place at the Utilita Arena Sheffield on February 7, 2024.