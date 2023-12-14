Cele appoints Balogun head South Africa Dioces

The Pastor and Spiritual Head of the Celestial Church of Christ Worldwide, His Eminence, Reverend Emmanuel Mobiyina Oshoffa, has ratified the appointment of Venerable Superior Evangelist Samuel Babatunde Balogun as the Head of the South Africa Diocese of the Celestial Church of Christ.

This was made know in a statement signed by Superior Evangelist Kayode Ajala/Head, Media and Publicity, C.C.C. Worldwide.

The appointment was made after taking into consideration the appointee’s wealth of experience and contributions to the growth and development of the church. VSE Samuel Babatunde Balogun who is the Shepherd in Charge of the Celestial Church of Christ, Genesis Cathedral International, Ayobo, Ipaja, Lagos, is also the planter of the Celestial Church of Christ. Genesis International Cathedral, Pretoria, South Africa.

The appointment which takes immediate effect is for a tenure of five years.

Receiving his appointment letter at the pastoral residence in Lagos, Venerable Superior Evangelist Samuel Babatunde Balogun pledged to uphold the rules and tenets of the Celestial Church of Christ and to ensure the spread of the gospel within South Africa and beyond.

The presentation was witnessed by Mother CElestial Celine Oshoffa, Venerable Superior Evangelist Olatosho Oshoffa, Venerable Superior Evangelist S.F. Adeniyi, Venerable Superior Evangelist Augustine Olumilade, Assistant Venerable Superior Evangelist Gouan Barthelemy and Superior Evangelist Kayode Ajala.

Also, the Celestial Church of Christ, Genesis International Cathedral, Ayobo, Lagos, would hold her 24th Annual Adult Harvest Thanksgiving Service themed ‘Harvest of I Am That I Am’ on Sunday, 17th December, 2023, at the church auditorium situated at 4 Genesis Close, off Ashipa Road, Amule Bus Stop, Ayobo-Ipaja, Lagos State. Be there!