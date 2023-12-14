Mercy Aigbe thanks hubby for ‘doing comedy, skits below his status’

Actress-turned-filmmaker Mercy Aigbe on Tuesday broke down in tears at the premiere of her latest film Ada Omo Daddy.

The star-studded event was held at the Imax Cinema in Lagos.

Before the movie started screening, Mercy got down on her knees and broke down in tears as she recounted how her husband Kazim Adeoti turned into a skit maker just to promote the film.

“Before I allow you to enjoy this film, I have to do this. My husband has turned to a skit maker, this man did everything to promote this film for me, you all saw it on social media,” Mercy said with a teary voice while her husband comforted her.

The duo came up with several creative content for the promo, including Kazim posing as a bodyguard for his wife in Kizz Daniel’s ‘My Gee’ challenge.

In one of their promos, Mercy was dressed as a man while her husband ditched men’s clothing as he dressed up as a woman, wearing a buba blouse and tying a wrapper around his waist as they danced together.

Charles Okafor speaks on return to cinema for Mercy Aigbe’s Ada Omo Daddy

Produced by Mercy Aigbe, the film features Charles Okafor, Sola Sobowale, Dele Odule, Tomi Ojo, Fred Amata, Nkechi Blessing, Chinweta Agu, Carol King, Tayo Faniran, Adeniyi Johnson, Wumi Toriola, Omowunmi Dada, Mariam Peters and Mercy Aigbe.