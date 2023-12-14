Very critical state of Akeredolu’s illness revealed !

The ailing governor has gone AWOL , holed up in Ibadan, since returning to Nigeria in September from a three-month medical leave in Germany.

Akeredolu is suffering from leukemia…and the Ondo governor is receiving treatment and has been undergoing chemotherapy in Nigeria, which sources said had been knocking him out for up to 10 hours after every medication.

Leukemia is a blood cancer caused by a rise in the number of white blood cells in the body.

Meanwhile, the family have been keeping his health status hush-hush to maintain their grip on the affairs of the state.

the ailing governor is too weak to sign any letter or document.

Tinubu reportedly told people at the meeting he had summoned to resolve the leadership crisis in Ondo on Monday that Akeredolu was incapacitated and could not sign a letter anymore.

The 67-year-old politician returned to Nigeria in September after a three-month medical leave in Germany but has been holed up in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Meanwhile, Akeredolu has been under intense pressure from opposition parties to resign or hand over power to his deputy in line with the 1999 constitution.

But his aides have defended his action or inaction, saying he could govern the state from anywhere.

It was first agreed that the State House of Assembly should invoke the doctrine of necessity to make Aiyedatiwa the acting governor, but some of those present at the meeting pleaded with President Tinubu that it would humiliate the ailing governor.

“During the meeting, it was agreed that the State House of Assembly should invoke the doctrine of necessity and make Lucky Ayedatiwa the Acting Governor, but the Speaker and Senator Jimoh Ibrahim pleaded that the ailing governor would be humiliated,” one of the sources had said.

“The son (Babajide) then promised to go and obtain his father’s e-signature to pen a letter to the State House of Assembly, transferring power to the deputy governor.”

Sources at the meeting also disclosed that someone raised concern that since there was already a case of forgery established in handling the affairs of the state, it would not make sense for power to be transferred through such dubious means.

It was reported that a pro-democracy organisation, Take-It-Back Movement would organise a town hall meeting in Akure on Saturday, December 16 to call for Governor Akeredolu to resume office or resign.

The event will also mark the commencement of street protests to call for the resignation of the ailing governor who has not set foot in his state since July 2023, the report added.