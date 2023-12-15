Kudos as lady Marries Her Physically Challenged Lover In A/Ibom

One Emem Effiong and her physically challenged lover, Innocent Ntia, have married in Uyo Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

The bride who goes by the name Uyai Innocent on Facebook shared pictures of the wedding late Wednesday with the caption, “Thank God it ended in praise🙏💃.

“Our deepest appreciation to Her Excellency, the wife of the Governor, Pastor Mrs Patience Umo Eno, that was ably represented by wives of five LGA transition committee chairmen. Mummy, Thank you for honouring us, God bless you.🙏”

According to the invite posted on her Facebook page, the wedding was held on Saturday, December 9, at Christ The King Cathedral in Uyo.

Reposting the pictures of the couple, one Cynthia Adinnu wrote, “Oh wow! Congratulations my dear brother Innocent Ntia.

“Happiness is understatement for me to describe how excited I’m celebrating these two love birds. My prayers are for unusual enlargement as you start this beautiful journey together.

“The year 2023 birthed so many beautiful marriages in the disability community, changing the narrative is a goal🤸. I’m positive and prayerful that 2024 will have more warriors walk to the altar. Once more, accept my warmest congratulations.”