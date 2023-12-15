NDLEA’s stray bullets hit two siblings, 2yrs old dies…

Two-year-old boy killed by NDLEA buried in Delta

Ivan Omhonria, a two-year-old boy who was killed by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency in Delta State, has been buried.

The two-year-old was hit by a stray bullet fired by NDLEA operatives during a raid in the Okpanam area of Asaba on July 13, 2023.

His funeral service held at the St. Vienna Catholic Church, DBS Road. He has been buried.

Ivan and his sibling, Eromonsele, who was also hit by a bullet in the eye but survived, just returned from school and went to their mother’s shop when the incident happened.

The deceased’s father, Mr Fidelis Omhonria, said that the family was going through a trying time, particularly over the condition of the surviving sibling, Eromosele

NDLEA from operational headquarters and others were present at the burial ground .

And they are helping us to fast-track the visa to the United States for further treatment (of the sibling).

“The Delta State Government has written to the US embassy to fast-track the process so that the boy can go for treatment.

