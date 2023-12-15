Opinion:Things Wike needs to learn from Tinubu

Nyesom Wike is a brilliant political strategist. But perhaps he also needs to learn from Bola Tinubu. Bola Tinubu could have impeached Ambode. He was more in control of Lagos than Wike is in charge of Rivers. He had total control of the Lagos State House of Assembly and the loyalties of most LG and LCDA Chairmen. But he bided his time. Patience brings a virtue, not a virus.

He allowed Ambode to finish his first term and then denied him a second term. That way, he got what he wanted without rocking the boat. That subtlety and patience is what Wike needs to add to his arsenal. In politics, with tact, you will get your fact. Obey your principles, not your impulses.

Sun Tzu said, “Victorious warriors win first and then go to war, while defeated warriors go to war first and then seek to win.” This is something that may have benefited Wike. Pick and choose the place and time of your battle. A Governor is weakest during the transition from one term to the other. Making it the perfect time to strike.