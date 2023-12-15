Pro-Fubara lawmakers writes INEC ..see content

The pro-Fubara Speaker, on Thursday wrote the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, informing the electoral body of the 25 vacancies in the Assembly following the defection of the pro-Wike lawmakers.

Also, some constituents from the four local government areas of Ogoni land in Rivers State said they had commenced a process to recall the four lawmakers representing the areas in the state Assembly.

They named the four lawmakers as those who joined their colleagues to sign the impeachment notice on Fubara.

The name the lawmakers as Deputy Speaker of the Assembly, Dumle Maol, Hon..Barile Nwakor, representing Khana Constituency 1, Hon. Aforji Igwe representing Eleme and Hon Bernard Ngba, representing Tai Constituency.

The Convener of Ogoni Development Drive, Solomon Lenu, said this while speaking to newsmen at the official opening of the recall register in Port Harcourt on Thursday.

Lenu said, “The errant lawmakers left the core responsibility for which they were elected to go on a political jamboree with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

“We have equally obtained the comprehensive voters’ register of all voters in the four LGAs and constituencies.

“We have also created an electronic capture form to make the petition process easier for students at various campuses.”

The ODD convener stated that the commencement of the recall process began after the expiration of the seven-day ultimatum given to the four lawmakers from Ogoni to apologise to Fubara and the Ogoni people who voted for them.

“We will follow the process of their recall to its logical conclusion no matter how long the process may take.

While insisting they will go ahead with the recall process, he added, “We don’t want to be caught in the political snare.

“We are continuing with the recall process until the highest court has declared their seat vacant that is when we will stop.”